Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 1,288 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kroger were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

