SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

