GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

GE stock opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.20. The company has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.