Brueske Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $144,523,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $275.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.