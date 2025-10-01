Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $345.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.65 and a 200-day moving average of $357.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

