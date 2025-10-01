Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

