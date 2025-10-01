SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115,633.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 69,380 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.