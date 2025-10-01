ConocoPhillips $COP is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 3.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 114,680.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 89.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.