Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

