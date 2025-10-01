Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 169 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 479.2% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.62 and its 200 day moving average is $273.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

