Ninety One North America Inc. Has $16.39 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119,052 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 987,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after buying an additional 471,593 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

