Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Down 1.9%
Adobe stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.21. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.