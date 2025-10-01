Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.21. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

