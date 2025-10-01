Victrix Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Victrix Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 2.0% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

