Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

