Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,627 shares of company stock worth $34,866,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

