Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,593,000 after buying an additional 270,885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after buying an additional 902,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,961,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

