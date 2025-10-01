SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 3,085 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

NYSE PH opened at $758.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

