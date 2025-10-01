Columbia Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 134,999 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 23,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average is $225.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

