Founders Capital Management Has $3.17 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Founders Capital Management raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Rogco LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 1.9%

Adobe stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.