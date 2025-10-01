Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after buying an additional 115,463 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $484.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $620.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

