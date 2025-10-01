Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Linde were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $475.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.19.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

