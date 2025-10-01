Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 274 McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4,559.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $140,742,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4%

McKesson stock opened at $772.61 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.39 and a twelve month high of $774.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.88 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.