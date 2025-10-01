Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 274 McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4,559.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $140,742,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.
McKesson Trading Up 1.4%
McKesson stock opened at $772.61 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.39 and a twelve month high of $774.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.88 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
