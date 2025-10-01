Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires 2,350 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,685,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384,695 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,906,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:RSG opened at $229.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.45.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.