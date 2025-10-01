Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,125 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

