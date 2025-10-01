Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 70.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,942,000 after buying an additional 424,294 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 74.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,907,000 after buying an additional 319,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $422.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $432.50.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.57.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

