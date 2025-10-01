Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,815,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,490,000 after buying an additional 119,548 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,185,000 after acquiring an additional 215,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,651,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,085,000 after purchasing an additional 60,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 21.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.71.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $476.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.23 and its 200 day moving average is $481.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $212,749.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

