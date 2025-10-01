Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

