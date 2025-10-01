Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.58. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

