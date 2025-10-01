Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 186,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

