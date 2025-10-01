Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.