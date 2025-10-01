Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

