Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 216.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.81.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880.40. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $186,735,385. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

