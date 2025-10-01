Trivium Point Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 294.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

