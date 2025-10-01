Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 76 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,378,000 after acquiring an additional 228,939 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,163,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,225,000 after acquiring an additional 126,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,470,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.91 and a 200 day moving average of $285.04. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.