Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 627.8% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

