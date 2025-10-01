One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 7,928.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,012,000 after buying an additional 831,263 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,728 shares of company stock worth $10,047,092. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

