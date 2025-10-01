Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305,858 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 11.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 35.4% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 7.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Danaher Stock Up 6.4%

DHR stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.