Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) & Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Head to Head Contrast

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Expensify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 2 21 1 2.88 Expensify 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $205.96, suggesting a potential upside of 59.82%. Expensify has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.22%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Fiserv.

This table compares Fiserv and Expensify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $20.46 billion 3.42 $3.13 billion $5.99 21.51 Expensify $139.24 million 1.07 -$10.06 million ($0.16) -11.56

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 16.00% 19.69% 6.69% Expensify -10.72% -12.02% -8.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiserv beats Expensify on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.