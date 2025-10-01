Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3%

QQQ opened at $600.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.57. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.