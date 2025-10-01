Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Boosted by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.8% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

