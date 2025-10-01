Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

