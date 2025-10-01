Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 214,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,911,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

