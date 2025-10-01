Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,425,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

