8,478 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
