8,478 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.