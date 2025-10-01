Park Place Capital Corp Sells 11,710 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after acquiring an additional 550,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,074,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,031,000 after purchasing an additional 191,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.