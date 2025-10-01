TABR Capital Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

TABR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.3% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,198.92 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $509.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

