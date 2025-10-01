Lynx Investment Advisory Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

