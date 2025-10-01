iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,954 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

