Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 92,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

