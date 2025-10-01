Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 8,008 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 403.8% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 63,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

